Chandrababu Advocates Strict Measures for Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development in AP

In a address during the second day of the Collectors' Meeting focused on Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called for stringent measures to enhance the effectiveness of social welfare programs in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that social pensions reach deserving beneficiaries while ineligible individuals are effectively removed from the system through rigorous physical verification, leveraging technological and hybrid methods.

Naidu underscored the need to eradicate irregularities in the issuance of Sadaram certificates, particularly for disabled individuals. He insisted on a thorough examination of whether medical professionals are adhering to established Medical Board guidelines when issuing these certificates. Any deviations from the guidelines should prompt disciplinary action against the responsible doctors.

Highlighting the significance of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Naidu remarked that it serves as a critical boon for rural infrastructure development. He urged the full utilization of employment funds to facilitate extensive infrastructure projects. "Upon the completion of 100 days of work, funds will become available under the material component, enabling the swift completion of works," he stated.

The Chief Minister revealed that Rs. 2,000 crores have already been allocated to gram panchayats through the 15th Finance Commission, with an additional Rs. 1,100 crores set to be released shortly. He noted that the state has approximately 80,000 km of rural roads and urged collectors to connect major panchayat roads.

Naidu expressed satisfaction with the progress of internal road development in villages, emphasizing that it is the panchayats' responsibility to ensure basic facilities including CC roads, drainage systems, street lights, drinking water, toilets, and door-to-door garbage collection.

The Chief Minister instructed collectors to actively pursue funding from the 15th Finance Commission, Cineregy, and other sources to enhance infrastructure projects in their regions. Additionally, he criticized the previous government for undermining the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme but affirmed that his administration has revitalized these efforts.

Furthermore, Naidu called for initiatives to empower women within self-help groups, particularly Dwakwa women, encouraging their development into aspiring entrepreneurs. He pointed out that over the past 30 years, these women have primarily engaged in saving, acquiring bank loans, and managing small businesses. He urged that steps be taken to transform every Dwakwa woman into a proactive entrepreneur, further contributing to the rural economy.

This comprehensive plan aims to foster a substantial upliftment in both social welfare and rural infrastructure development, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Andhra Pradesh.