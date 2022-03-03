Andhra Pradesh: 11-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Srikakulam district

In a tragic incident, Mandangi Praveen Kumar (11), a fifth-grader at the Tribal Welfare Boys Ashram School in the remote area of the Sitampet mandal in Srikakulam district died of electrocution on Wednesday. The student who went out of the ashram school at about three o'clock in the afternoon was hit by an 11kv high tension wire, which was broken and fell on an electric pole.



Going into the details, the student who hails from Vantawada Colony village in Palakonda mandal has lost his father Surya Rao recently due to illness and his mother Satyavati works as a labourer to support the family. He has one brother and sister and stays at his grandfather's house in Polla and attends an ashram school.



Upon receiving information, Palakonda MLA Kalavati, ITDA PO Navya, Tribal Welfare Officer visited the school in which Praveen is studying. Meanwhile, ATWO visited Venkataramana Polla Ashram School and paid Rs. 5,000 for cremation expenses, Tribal Welfare Department DD M Kamala said. Donubai SI Kishore Varma said the case is being registered and investigated and shifted the body to Palakonda Area Hospital for postmortem.