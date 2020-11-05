Andhra Pradesh: 15-day online training in calligraphy for women

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Amma Vodi jointly started 15-day training in calligraphy for 1,400 women throughout the State from its office here on Wednesday.

APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and MD and CEO Dr Arja Srikanth formally inaugurated the training programme for which so far 1400 women got registered and on the first day 1,040 women attended the online class.

Calligraphy specialist PB Chandra is giving training on how to improve the handwriting and make it beautiful.

Dr Arja Srikanth after the inauguration said that handwriting would reveal the personality of the person and the training would help women to improve their handwriting. He said that calligraphy is an easy skill which could be acquired in 15 days and there would be no problem throughout the life. There is no age bar for learning this art.

Executive director of APSSDC D V Ramakoti Reddy said that it was sad that people are forgetting to write with hands with the usage of computers, tabs and smart phones. CGM (Technical) Dr Gujjula Ravi and calligraphy specialist PB Chandra were also present.