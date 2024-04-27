Vijayawada: SAMARTH app useful to effectively monitor law & order issues, says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

Vijayawada : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that Security Arrangement Mapping Analysis Response Tracking (SAMARTH) mobile app is very useful for taking immediate measures and handling law and order issue in the general elections to be held on May 13 in the State and directed SPs, CPs and sector officers to use the app.

The CEO said that the mobile app is a smart and quick policing tool which has clearly demarcated and mapped of critical and common polling stations in it, so that mobile parties, striking and special striking teams can be dispatched immediately and the location of police forces can be tracked through Google map from the control room.

He congratulated and appreciated SP Vakul Jindal of Bapatla for developing a smart and quick policing mobile app like SAMARTH for this elections and using it experimentally in Bapatla district.

On Friday, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal met Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi and explained the uniqueness and features of SAMARTH mobile app being used in their district.

He said that this app developed by the core IT department of their district was being used experimentally in their district from April 22 and giving promising results. He said that through this app, police officers can call directly and orders can be issued simultaneously to 2,000 policemen in the district through a single notification.



The app could function even if the mobile does not have internet signal and police personnel could be sent alerts and notifications. He said that the petitions related to the elections can be sent to the police officers concerned through the app and they can be monitored from time to time.



He explained to CEO that the app serves as a powerful, robust and real-time application for district police officers to track locations of personnel, identify critical and common polling stations, call the control room directly from the app, and immediately reach police forces in troubled areas.



He said that the details and phone numbers of the police officers and personnel of the entire district are included in the app, so that the real-time location of the police officers and personnel is tracked from time to time.



Additional CEOs P Koteswara Rao, M N Harendhira Prasad, Bapatla District IT Core SSI Naib Rasul and others participated in the meeting.

