Andhra Pradesh: 15 IPS officers transferred in the state

In the latest reshuffle of IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh, as many as 15 officers have been transferred on Tuesday. The government released a GO in the name of Chief Secretary of the Government Sameer Sharma to this extent.



LKV Ranga Rao, SV Rajasekhara Babu, PHD Ramakrishna, KV Mohan Rao, S Hari Krishna, Gopinath Jatti, Koya Praveen, Vishal Gunni, Ravindra Babu, Ajitha Vezendla, G Krishna Kant, P Jagadish, Tuhin Sinha, Bindu Madhav, Ravi Kumar, P, transfer were transferred.



The latest transfers and postings will take effect immediately, CS said in the latest GO.



According to the latest transfers, the postings are as follows, LVK Ranga Rao transferred to IGP sports and welfare, SV Rajasekhar Babu as Octopus DIG, PHD Rama Krishna as ACB DIG, Training DIG KV Mohan Rao as Training DIG, Gopinath Jetti as Greyhounds DIG, Rabindranath Babu as Kakinada Battalion Commandant, Vishal Gunni as Vijayawada Railway SP, Ajith Vezendla as Guntakal Railway as SP.

Further, G Krishna Kant as Rampachodavaram ASP, P Jagadish as Chittoor additional Admin SP, Tuheen Sinha as Paderu Additional Admin SP, Bindu Madhav as Palanadu Additional Admin SP, Ravi Kumar as Vigilance and Enforcement SP.





