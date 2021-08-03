Andhra Pradesh: 1546 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1546 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours ending on Monday i.e August 3, 2021. The total tally mounted to 19,71,554. While coming to the fatalities, 18 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,438.



Meanwhile, 1940 new recoveries reported on Sunday by which a total of 19,37,956 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases have been at 20,170.

According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 284bfollowed by 259 in Krishna district and 195 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, YSR Kadapa district has registered the least number of cases with 14. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted 2,47,78,146 tests so far including 69,606 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours ending on Monday.







