Andhra Pradesh: 1628 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths registered in the state today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 1628 new covid-19 cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,41,724 and the death toll to 13,154.

As many as, 27440 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 19,05,000 while the number of active cases falls to 23,570. Meanwhile, the recovery rate increases and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 291 followed by 261 in Chittoor and 241 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 25. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 71,152 new tests taking the total samples tested to 2,36,64,207 across the state.



