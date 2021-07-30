Andhra Pradesh: 2068 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh reported as many as 2068 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours ending on Friday The total tally mounted to 19,64,117. While coming to the fatalities, 22 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,354.



Meanwhile, 2127 new recoveries reported on Friday by which a total of 19,29,565 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases have been at 21,198.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 337 followed by 315 in Chittoor district and 251 in Krishna district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 18. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.







