Andhra Pradesh: 2498 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths registered in the state today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 2498 new covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,44,222 and the death toll to 13,178.

As many as, 2201 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 19,07,201 while the number of active cases falls to 23,843. Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, Prakasam district has reported the highest cases with 336 followed by 326 in West Godavari and 263 in Krishna district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 33. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 78,149 new tests taking the total samples tested to 2,37,52,356 across the state.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has extended the night curfew in Andhra Pradesh for another week with restrictions being enforced from 10 pm to 6 am. The government stated that covid protocols must be followed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review on covid prevention and vaccination and instructed the officers to be ready to face if the third wave comes.



