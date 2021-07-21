Andhra Pradesh: 2527 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths registered in the state today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 2527 new covid-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,46,749 and the death toll to 13,197.

As many as, 2412 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 19,09,613 while the number of active cases falls to 23,939 Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 515 followed by 318 in Chittoor and 303 in Prakasam district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 43. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



On the other hand, the state has conducted 86,280 new tests taking the total samples tested to 2,38,38,637 across the state.



