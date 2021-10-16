Andhra Pradesh: 4-month-old baby goes missing from govt. hospital in Guntur

In a shocking incident, a four-month-old baby went missing from Government General Hospital in Guntur on Friday night.



The baby boy who slept with his grandparents in the hospital was found missing. Getting into details, a woman, Priyanka gave birth to the baby four days ago. When she was asleep in the ward, Priyanka's mother took the baby out of the ward and made him sleep with her.

However, when she woke up, she found the baby was not with her and went into the ward to know if he was with his mother. On confirming the missing of the baby, they lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities.

The police also were informed who rushed to the hospital and examining the CCTV footage. They suspect a man and woman holding a bag are said to have kidnapped the baby. An investigation is underway.