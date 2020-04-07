Andhra Pradesh: 4-year-old boy donates his savings of Rs. 971 to AP CMRF for coronavirus relief

Andhra Pradesh: There are no barriers and limits in what so ever if you have a large heart in extending a helping hand to someone. Yes indeed, it was proved by a 4-year-old boy from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh who made his contribution of Rs. 971 to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister relief fund to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Going into reports, Hemanth, the 4-year-old boy, donated his savings of Rs 971 with which he wanted to buy a bicycle. He handed over the money to state minister Perni Venkatramaiah aka Nani at YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

The minister who was overwhelmed with the boy's kind heart has lauded him and promised him to buy a cycle, which he (boy) want to do with the money. Later, the minister handed over the money to CMRF.

Speaking to Nani, the Hemanth has reportedly said that he is a big fan of Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which led him to donate the money in this crisis.

On the other hand, the death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 4 and the number of cases in the state mounted to 304 on Tuesday. The government is taking measures to contain the dreadful virus by implementing lockdown strictly.

While going by the national-level statistics on coronavirus with as many as 4421 positive cases along with 114 fatal cases.