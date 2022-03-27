Andhra Pradesh: 7 dead and 55 injured as a bus overturns and fell in a valley in Chittoor

In a ghastly road accident that took place at midnight on Saturday in Chittoor district, a bus, which was on its way to the engagement function, overturned at Bhakarapeta Ghat leaving 7 people killed and at least 55 were injured. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures.



Malishetti Murali, a silk sari trader from Dharmavaram, Anantapur, left for Chittoor district on Saturday with his relatives for his son's engagement. His son Malishetti Venu (25) was engaged to be married to a young woman from Narayanavanam near Puttur. Departing for the engagement ceremony on Sunday, the bus overturned on Bhakarapeta Ghat Road at 10 pm on Saturday night and fell to a depth of about 300 feet. At once the passengers moaned that nothing could be seen in the dark. Those going in the opposite direction provided information to the local police. They are retrieving those who were lying in the valley when they reached the scene and there is information that the driver was killed in the accident.

Police descended into the valley at night and took action to rescue the passengers. The injured were rushed to Tirupati RUIA Hospital by 108 ambulances for treatment. At the hospital, police and medical personnel rushed the injured with stretchers and provided immediate medical assistance.