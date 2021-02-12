X
Andhra Pradesh: 8 dead, 10 hurt after bus falls into Araku valley

Andhra Pradesh: 8 dead, 10 hurt after bus falls into gorge in Araku valley

Highlights

Araku valley Bus accident: Eight people were killed and 10 others injured after a private travels bus fell into 100 feet gorge at Araku on Friday evening.

The victims are said to be from Shaikpet in Hyderabad. The accident occured when the bus, carrying more than 20 passengers was taking a steep turn at Dumuku hamlet at Ananthagiri village of Araku. The injured persons were shifted to S Kota in Vizianagaram.

Minister Avanthi Srinivas expressed grief over the incident. He spoke to he district collector Vijay Chand and inquired about the incident and also instructed the concerned officials to ensure all the injured are given better treatment.


Further details about the incident are awaited.

