Andhra Pradesh: A car rams onto people and other vehicles at beach road in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam where a car caused havoc by crashing on people and other vehicles in the Beach Road leaving one walker slightly injured. Going into the details, a drunkard who was driving the car has entered the beach road despite there being no entry for vehicles in the morning and created a stir with the car.

The driver also crashed his car onto the obstructing police. However, the police and walkers caught the young man driving under the influence of alcohol by blocking the barricades.

Police also found a bottle of liquor in the car and took him into police custody and shifted him to the police station. The incident caused a stir locally and people are anguished and demanding police to take steps to ensure police surveillance even in the morning.