Andhra Pradesh: A lorry knocks down devotees who were walking to Tirupati from Chennai

A lorry rammed onto the devotees and knocked them down who were going on foot to Tirumala on Sunday leaving one person dead and causing injuries to nine devotees.

In a ghastly incident, a lorry rammed onto the devotees and knocked them down who were going on foot to Tirumala on Sunday leaving one person dead and causing injuries to nine devotees. The incident took place near the Anjeramma temple in Vadamalpeta mandal while devotees from Chennai are going to Tirumala on foot. While the devotees were walking on the Tirupati-Chennai National Highway, a lorry at once stormed over the devotees.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were rushed to RUIA Hospital in Tirupati with the help of locals. However, police said more details about the devotees were yet to be known.

The police said the driver left the truck and fled after the incident. It was revealed that a case has been registered and the investigation is on

