Andhra Pradesh: ACB court denies extension of Dhulipalla Narendra's custody, adjourns bail petition to Friday

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made it clear that it will not extend the custody of TDP senior leader Narendra who is in remand on charges of irregularities in Sangam Dairy. The bail petition filed in the case was heard in the ACB court in Vijayawada today. The lawyer Gottipati Ramakrishna argued on behalf of Narendra. The ACB's counsel argued that the custody would end tomorrow and was asked to extend the custody for another week.



In the response, the court clarified that there would be no extension of Narendra's custody. The ACB court adjourned the next hearing on the bail petition till tomorrow. Narendra is currently receiving treatment at the AYUSH Hospital in Vijayawada for coronavirus.



Earlier, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths at in Chitalapudi village of Ponnur mandal, Guntur district on April 22 on charges of irregularities in Sangam Milk Producers Company Limited -- Sangam Dairy. Cases under sections 13(1)(c)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Sec 408,409,418,420,465, 471,120-B r/w 34 IPC were registered on TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra.

