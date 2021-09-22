Andhra Pradesh: ACB sleuths find few more people involved in CM Relief Fund scam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is investigating the CM Relief fund scam has found the involvement of few more people in Andhra Pradesh. The ACB seems to have recognised the role of some of the employees in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. ACB officials had earlier found that Rs. 117 crores had been misappropriated in the affair. The case was registered in September last year.



However, it has recently been revealed that there has been the involvement of few more people who squandered the money by taking the information from the hospitals.



It seems that the ACB has concluded that the PAs and followers of the people's representatives are involved. About 50 people are suspected to be involved in the affair. Several people have already been arrested in connection with this.



It is learnt that the preliminary investigation by the ACB found irregularities in the CM Relief Fund since 2014 and found that they have been tapped with false names and false documents. The ACB is investigating a complaint lodged by officials alleging irregularities in the CMRF. The ACB has found 88 documents to be illegal and detected the transactions worth over Rs 1 crore through bank accounts