Andhra Pradesh: Accused in Chittoor murder case commits suicide in forest

The sensational Gayatri murder case in Chittoor district has taken another turn. Delhi Babu , the accused who brutally killed her on Tuesday, committed suicide. After killing Gayatri, the accused Delhi Babu fled into the forest while the police carried out a search for him. However, he was found to hanged himself to death on Wednesday afternoon at East Palli area of ​​Penumuru mandal.

Going into details, G. Gayatri from East Palli village, Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district, fell in love with Delhi Babu while studying degree from Chintamakulapalli of Pothalpattu. The couple left home in the second week of last month and got married in Tirupati. The girl's father then lodged a complaint with the Penumuru police and called them for counseling. The police sent the two back home after the young woman changed her mind and said she would stay with her parents.

Delhi Babu who thought that Gayatri was ignoring him decided to kill her. In this backdrop, Gayatri, who was on her way home on a two-wheeler with her on Tuesday, was stopped by Delhi Babu at Kothur. He stabbed her with knives and fled from there. The girl was then shifted to Penumuru PHC and later dead while she was on her way to Vellore in Tamil Nadu for better treatment.

A case has been registered over the incident and the relatives of the deceased expressed concern and attacked Delhi Babu's house who fled into the forest.