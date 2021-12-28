Andhra Pradesh among 5 big states in NITI's top health score

New Delhi: NITI Aayog rated Andhra Pradesh among the five larger states which showed good overall performance and continued to improve on their Health Index Score in its fourth edition of State Health Index released on Monday.

The report said only five Larger states and two smaller states, showed good overall performance and continued to improve on their Health Index Score from the Base Year (2018-19) to Reference Year (2019-20). Among the larger states, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh showed strong overall performance and also registered improvements in incremental performance

Nearly half the states and UTs did not reach the half way mark in the Composite Overall Index Score, and despite good performance, even the top ranking states and UTs could benefit from further improvements.

In the case of larger states, the highest observed Overall Index Score of 82.20 is for Kerala (out of 100), followed by 72.42 for Tamil Nadu, 69.96 for Telangana and 69.95 for Andhra Pradesh which is quite a distance from the frontier (100 points).