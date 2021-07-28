Andhra Pradesh: An Engineering student kidnapped and brutally killed in West Godavari

In a horrific incident, unidentified persons brutally murdered a youth in Pothavaram of Nallajarla Mandal in West Godavari district. The accused who kidnapped the engineering student Vamsi demanded Rs 50 lakh. However, they brutally murdered and fled the scene. If Vamsi was kidnapped for money, why he was killed without taking money has become a mystery.



Going into details, Konakalla Vamsi is a final year student of NEET College, Kolkata stayed at home for three months due to corona. He left the house around 8 pm on Tuesday and later Vamsi's father Srinu got a call from the kidnappers who said his son was kidnapped. They demanded Rs. 50 lakh for him to be released. Srinu pleaded that he could not afford to give so much while kidnappers phoned them to come to the end of the village and give him some money.



Srinu finally went to the village as the kidnappers said. But he returned home disappointed that they had not arrived. Meanwhile, the locals who noticed Vamsi's body informed Srinu. Vamsi has bruises on his face.



According to Sean Offense, the throat was killed. Police rushed the body to the hospital for postmortem and are looking for those who killed him. A young man has already been arrested and is being investigated.

