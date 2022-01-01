Andhra Pradesh: Anandaiah knocks High Court door for permission

Nellore: Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah approached Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking permission for preparation and distribution of his herbal concoction supposedly a remedy for Covid-19 as villagers opposed it through a resolution. It may be recalled residents of Krishnapatnam passed a resolution recently against distribution of herbal concoction. Heated arguments took place between villagers and Anandaiah as the villagers expressed concerns that arrival of large number of people from various parts of the state and other states into the village may cause infections. Local gram panchayat also resolved not to support activities of Anandaiah as they are posing a threat to their lives.



Further, the district administration also served notices to him asking to show permissions from the Ayush and other departments and warned of action under Section 33 of Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940, if he continued the activity without valid approvals.

In light of these developments, Anandaiah filed a petition in the High Court over villagers obstructing preparation and distribution of his remedy. A single judge bench referred the petition to the bench headed by the Chief Justice for hearing.