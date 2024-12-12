  • Menu
Security forces destroy suspected IED found in J&K

Srinagar: Security forces detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir...

Srinagar: Security forces detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. A joint patrolling party of police and the Army found a suspicious bag by the roadside at Langate in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, the officials said.

