- Heavy rains expected in AP due to strengthening low Pressure Area
- Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
- Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects
- New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
- Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane
- Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists
- More sports equipment promised at Central Park
- Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act
- West Quay-6 of VPA to get revamped
- Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
Security forces destroy suspected IED found in J&K
Srinagar: Security forces detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. A joint patrolling party of police and the Army found a suspicious bag by the roadside at Langate in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, the officials said.
