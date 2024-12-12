Live
- Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
- Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects
- New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
- Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane
- Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists
- More sports equipment promised at Central Park
- Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act
- West Quay-6 of VPA to get revamped
- Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
- Make all arrangements for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
Gang behind cable theft in Metro busted
New Delhi: Police have arrested four members of a gang of 11 that was behind cable theft in the Delhi Metro, an official said on Wednesday.
"We received a complaint from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 5 about cable theft. Due to the theft, metro services got disrupted on the Blue Line, between the Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations," Joint Commissioner of Police (transport) Vijay Singh said.
He said police checked more than 500 CCTV footage clips and zeroed in on two vehicles -- a Tata Ace (a loading vehicle) and a Honda Amaze. "We followed the vehicles and arrested four members of a gang of 11. We have recovered 52 metres of the stolen cable from them. Further investigation is on," the officer said.
