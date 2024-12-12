HC grants relief to actor Mohan Babu, stays police notices

Hyderabad: Film actor M Mohan Babu filed on Wednesday a lunch-motion petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on the notices issued by the Rachakonda police. A single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy stayed the notices.

The court stayed the notices served to Mohan Babu by the Rachakonda police following mutual complaints lodged by the actor and his son Manchu Manoj. The court exempted Mohan Babu from appearing before the police for questioning until December 24. It was also brought to the court’s notice by the Government Pleader (Home) that Mohan Babu was recently named in another criminal case related to an alleged assault on a journalist.

The actor’s counsel sought police surveillance at his residence, citing safety concerns. However, the GP argued that constant surveillance was impractical, but assured that the police would monitor the situation at intervals.

The court directed the police to visit Mohan Babu’s residence every two hours and monitor the situation until the next hearing. It also instructed the police to ensure that conditions remained under control until further orders.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to December 24. Mohan Babu is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Phone-tapping case Court “reserves order” on criminal petition filed by A-6 seeking anticipatory bail

On Wednesday the HC single bench of Justice K Sujana heard the criminal petition filed by A Shravan Kumar, A-6 in the “phone-tapping” case. Kumar, I News MD and journalist, sought directions to grant anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest in connection with FIR No 243/2024 of P S Panjagutta.

The judge questioned Public Prosecutor PalleNageshwar Rao why there is a delay in issuing a red corner notice to A-1, T. Prabhakar Rao, IPS, and Sravan Kumar, as the first chargesheet in the case was filed on June 10 this year. She expressed displeasure why the FSL had not sent report and questioned the PP when the two absconding accused will be arrested. Rao said the CBI had already made a request to Interpol, which will issue the red-corner notice..

He said the State government was taking appropriate steps to bring back the two absconding accused to the country--Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar.

After filing of the first chargesheet, the investigation team got permission from the court to conduct further investigation on July 14, 2024. During the investigation it was found that the accused had destroyed 62 hard discs in the SIB office, cut them into pieces and threw in the Musi.

The PP said Shravan Kumar had played a crucial role in the case as he, being MD of I News channel, frequently visited the SIB office to meet the then SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao and discussed the strategy whose phone should be tapped and the next course of action.

Rao said the SIB which is meant to get information on extremists, ignored the legitimate work. The SIB chief had resorted to phone-tapping of leaders of Opposition, officials, businessmen, judges and their family members, which is illegal, only with intent to ensure the BRS emerges victorious in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Shravan Kumar visited the SIB office frequently and gave targets to the chief whose phone to be tapped, where raids are to be conducted, shifting of money. To substantiate his contention the PP read out the confession statement of A-2 Praneeth Rao, Inspector SIB, and A-5 Radhakishan Rao, who said Shravan Kumar frequently visited the most secluded office in the department, which does not even have a name board and access to most police officers is barred; A-6 entered the office easily, he contended. The PP read out the confession statement of Harish, driver of A-2, who said A-2 met A-6 and took targets from him.

A-2 was arrested on March 10, 2024, when A-6 and Sravan Kumar were in India, but after FIR was registered on March 13, A-6 fled to the US fearing his arrest. if he is innocent and has no connection with the case, why he fled the country. Sitting in the US, he is seeking anticipatory bail, which should not be granted, the PP contended.

Senior counsel appearing Shravan Kumar refuted the PP’s contentions stating that the petitioner is being implicated in the case. Being MD of I News he had to conduct a survey of elections and arrive at a conclusion who will win or lose; he had nothing to do with the case; he is innocent.

The counsel assured the court if bail is granted he will appear before the investigating officer and cooperate in the investigation. Hearing in the case was reserved for orders.