Andhra Pradesh reports 1288 new coronavirus cases and five deaths

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increased from the last two weeks with the outbreak of second wave. The state health department has released the bulletin on the cases over the last twenty four hours wherein as many as 1288 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,05,548 cases.

While death toll has been moving ahead with five more deaths on Friday by which the total deaths mounts to 7225.

Meanwhile, the recoveries which has come down for a while has now mounted. According to the bulletin, 610 people were recovered in the last twenty four hours and takes total recoveries to 888508 while the active cases stands at 8815.

The district wise date confirms that Guntur tops the list with 311 new cases followed by Chittoor with 225 cases and Visakhapatnam with 191 cases. On the other hand, the vaccination program has begun in the state on Thursday and state government is planning to complete the vaccination process in next three months.