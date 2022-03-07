Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadi workers protest in Visakhapatnam, demands for minimum wages

Anganwadi workers staged a large-scale protest in Visakhapatnam demanding implementation of the minimum wage. A rally was held from Visakha Saraswati Park to the Collectorate. However, the police blocked the protest in front of the collectorate.



Anganwadi workers chanted slogans on a large scale protesting the attitude of the police. They blamed the attitude of the government on this occasion. The Anganwadi workers recalled that CM Jagan had said during the padayatra that he would pay extra wages than in Telangana.

They said that welfare schemes for Anganwadi were not being implemented and demanded that the government respond immediately and take steps for their implementation.