Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC mulls to allow 100 percent occupancy in bus services

APSRTC took a crucial decision of allowing buses to 100 percent occupancy in the wake of unlock 4.0. Earlier, although RTC services were resumed from May 21 after the lockdown, only half of the seats were allowed to occupy under the covid rules and made changes to the software to make half the seats available online. But it was recently decided to allocate seats at full capacity as per the directions given by the state government. With this, changes shall be made to make all the seats available online.

Buses were not allowed from the end of March to May 21 due to lockdown imposed amid Coronavirus outbreak. However, on May 21, RTC buses had hit the road leaving city services, which were started in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam from September 19.

On the other hand, services have also started at a few other places across the state and the rest of the towns and cities are also working hard to launch services. Precautions such as masks and sanitizers are taken while following the physical distance.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have seen a slump in Andhra Pradesh from last couple of days and the regular services have been started. In the state health bulletin released by the government on Tuesday, as many as 7553 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh.

This brings the total number of corona cases in the state to 6,39,302. Also, the health department has announced that 51 people had been infected with the coronavirus and died on Tuesday taking the total toll to 5410. While 71,465 active cases reported in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals and as many as 5,62,376 people have recovered from the coronavirus including 10,555 people being discharged on Tuesday.

