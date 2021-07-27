Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to soon run electric buses to Tirumala to reduce pollution

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD) is taking steps to reduce pollution in the Tirumala hills. To this end, it has decided to run electric buses with the target of turning the Tirumala Hills into a Zero Carbon Emission Zone. The Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will soon introduce electric buses for pilgrims coming to Tirumala.



APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said tenders were recently invited to run electric buses across the state as part of pollution control. At present, tenders have been finalised to run electric buses between Tirupati and Tirumala. With this, the first electric buses from RTC are coming to Tirumala.

He said services would start as soon as the approvals from the centre are received. He had a meeting with the staff at the Tirumala bus stand on Monday. He said they will work to further develop the Tirumala RTC bus stand. "The largest building will be set up and all facilities will be provided," Dwaraka Tirumal Rao said.

He inspected the RTC depot on Monday and has selected several areas for battery buses. He told a meeting at the depot that the government was working to resolve the problems of RTC employees. Tirumala RTC DM MVR Reddy, Nellore ED Gopinath Reddy, Tirupati RM Chengal Reddy, and others were present on the occasion.