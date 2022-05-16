Andhra Pradesh: AR Constable commits suicide in Etcherla of Srikakulam

The suicide of AR Constable Subba Rao in Etcherla, Srikakulam district, has caused a stir. He hanged himself to death in a police quarters on Monday morning. He appears to have committed suicide after going to Roll Call. Upon receiving this information, senior police officers examined the scene and investigating the possible reasons for the constable suicide.



However, it is known that the recent suicide of Sarpavaram sub inspector Gopala Krishna in Kakinada district has caused a stir. Apparently he shot himself with a service revolver in his home. However, police officials said that SI was killed in a misfire. Meanwhile, family members allege that Gopalakrishna committed suicide due to harassment by the government and the district SP.

After completing his training, Gopalakrishna worked in the traffic department for some years. After that he was posted in Sarpavaram circle without giving any responsibilities. Family members say SI Gopalakrishna has been suffering from depression over the years. On the other hand, there are reports of people committing suicide due to family problems. In this context, the suicide of an AR constable in Srikakulam district is causing a great stir.