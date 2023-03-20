  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes 3 Bills

Dharmana Prasada Rao
Dharmana Prasada Rao

Highlights

Two other Bills tabled in the House

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Re Settlement Register (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Right in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams, (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bills 2023 and two other Bills were tabled on Sunday.

The State Assembly passed by voice vote, the three Bills introduced by Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Dharmana Prasada Rao, in the House on Saturday.

Two Bills were also introduced in the House. The Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Public Libraries (Amendment) Bill 2023, were also tabled by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh.

