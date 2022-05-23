Andhra Pradesh: Bank employee commits suicide over financial problems in Bapatla district

The suicide of a bank assistant manager has caused a stir on Sunday in Gullapalli of Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district. According to Cherukupalli sun inspector D. Venkatakonda Reddy, Bolli Divyavani (31) from Siricilla, Telangana, worked as an Assistant Manager in Indian Bank, Matlapudi, City mandal for five years and took loan of Rs. 40 lakh.



With the money taken, she built a three-storey building in Gullapalli and rented it out to a man named Uppala Srinivasa Rao and lived in a room in it. When she went home recently, she told her parents that she was in trouble due to work pressure in the bank and on addition, financial problems seem to be getting worse.

Against this backdrop, she came home from the bank after completing duties on Saturday and slept in the room. However, on Sunday morning, Srinivasa Rao, who was staying for rent, came towards the room to see her hanging with a chunni on the ceiling in the room. The matter was immediately reported to the police who rushed to the spot and informed the parents of the deceased.



The parents reached Gullapalli in the evening and were moved to tears when they saw their daughter's body. They said in the complaint that their daughter had committed suicide due to work stress and financial problems. The police, who registered the case as per the complaint of mother Vimala, said they were investigating. A young woman from a neighbouring state has been charged with manslaughter locally in her own building.

