Andhra Pradesh: Bhogapuram airport will fetch an investment of Rs. 4,600 crore
Karikala Valavan, Special CS of the Industries Department said that an investment of Rs. 4600 crores likely with Bhogapuram Airport. Speaking to media on Tuesday, he said that Bhogapuram Airport will contribute to economic growth in Visakhapatnam and opined that many challenges have been solved for the airport such as overcoming land acquisition cases and environmental cases for four years.
Stating that they have brought the NOC from the centre to the airport, Karikala Valvan said CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport and Adani Data Center tomorrow and hoped that it would fetch an investment of Rs.20,000 crores. The IT Park will also be developed by Adani which will provide recruitment for 45,000 directly and indirectly.
He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is enhancing infrastructure to ports, airports and making efforts for the industrial growth of the state. Karikala Valavan stated that CM Jagan has focused on infrastructure like no other state in the country.