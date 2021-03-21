Andhra Pradesh: BJP gears up for Tirupati By Election, constitutes two tier committee

AP BJP president Somu Veerraju has said that there is a strategic delay in the selection of by-election candidates in Tirupati. Veerraju said a two-tier committee has been set up to win the by-election. Adinarayana Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of the Tirupati by-election campaign committee.

Also, in-charges have been appointed in the Assembly constituencies by Parliament. Somu Veerraju said that Saikam Jayachandra Reddy has been appointed for Srikalahastha, Chinnam Ramakotaiah for Satyavedu, Vakati Narayana Reddy for Sullurupeta, Suryanarayana for Venkatagiri, Pasupuleti Sudhakar for Gudur and Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy for Sarvepalli.

The Tirupati Lok Sabha by election is scheduled to be held on April 17 followed by results on May 2. The parties have geared up for the Elections and started campaigning