Andhra Pradesh:

BJP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed the news on his Twitter handle that he was diagnosed with a Coronavirus positive. He said that he is fine now and in isolation as per the doctors' advice. His. While his fans are worried about the news that Ramesh has been infected with Coronavirus and wishing him a speedy recovery. On the other hand many politicians and celebrities have already been affected by the coronavirus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also reported to be suffering from coronavirus and is being treated at a private hospital.

In his tweet, CM Ramesh wrote, "I have tested positive for #COVID__19. Whilst I am doing fine, I am being under isolation on the recommendation of doctors."

I have tested positive for #COVID__19. Whilst I am doing fine, I am being under isolation on the recommendation of doctors. — CM Ramesh (@CMRamesh_MP) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Coronavirus y have been increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh with 10,328 fresh Coronavirus cases being registered as of Thursday morning taking the tally to 1,96,789. As per the latest media health bulletin, 72 new deaths reported with which death toll increased to 1753.

With 8516 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total number of recoveries stand at 1,12,870 and the number of active cases stand at 82,166.

Many other celebrates in the likes of SP Balasubramanyam, MLA's a being tested positive for coronavirus from the last couple of days, However, as the recovery rate is pretty high, there seems to no panic. While the district administrations are imposing lockdown at the certain places where the cases are high in number.