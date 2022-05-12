Andhra Pradesh: Bride collapses to death during the wedding ceremony in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident took place in Visakhapatnam, a woman who is about to get married collapsed to death before the groom could tie the knot. Going into the details, all the arangements were made for the wedding of Nagoti Shivaji and Srijana last night at Madhuravada city palace in Visakhapatnam suburb. The priests have begun the process of marriage between Vedic mantras.



Meanwhile, the bride unexpectedly collapsed and family members who were in panic rushed her to the hospital. However, the doctors confirmed that she had already lost her life. Tragedy struck at the wedding ceremony at once with this unexpected event.



Relatives said the bride had been suffering from fatigue for the past two days in the wake of the wedding. But they did not expect such a tragic incident.