Andhra Pradesh: Bride escapes with cash and jewellery from husband's house in Anantapur

In a shocking incident, a newlywed bride has allegedly escape with cash and jewelery from the house of the husband a day after the wedding. The incident has caused a sensation in Kammavaripalli. According to the police, the first wife of Payyavula Kesha Murali of Kammavaripalli village in Peddapappur mandal in Anantapur district had died of an illness six months ago. The couple has two children.



In this backdrop, Kesha Murali married a woman from Srireddyvaripalli village in Nallamada mandal on the 28th of last month to take care of his children as a mother. However, on the very next day, when her husband who has been looking for his wife found that she fled with three ounces of gold jewellery and Rs 80,000 cash from the house.

Anguished over the incident, he lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday after learning that his wife was in Odisha along with her lover. A case has been registered over the incident and police said they are searching for the married woman.