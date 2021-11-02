Andhra Pradesh: Builder murdered in Vijayawada, Police obtains crucial evidence

The brutal murder of a builder in Vijayawada has caused a stir. Police believe the robbers killed him while he was sleeping in the house. According to police, Pitala Appalaraju, 45, of Visakhapatnam, was building and selling apartments in Vijayawada. He has a wife and two children and maintains an office in Vijayawada Ajit Singh Nagar and lives in a rented house in Payakapuram (Devineni Gandhipuram). The wife and children are staying in Visakhapatnam while he stays in Vijayawada for ten days a month and in Visakhapatnam for the remaining 20 days.



Meanwhile, Appalaraju, who was sleeping on the first floor of his house on Sunday night, did not come out on Monday morning. The apartment residents saw the body lying on the bed and immediately informed the police. North ACP Sheikh Shah and CI Hanish Babu reached there with the staff. The deceased sustained serious injuries to his head.

The Dog Squad and Clues teams then descended on the field to investigate. Police patrols roamed the brandy shop and housing complexes away from the murder scene. Police are examining CCTV cameras nearby. The ACP said some evidence had been obtained and the culprits would be caught soon. Meanwhile, the police suspect that financial transactions or an extramarital affair may have been the cause of the murder.