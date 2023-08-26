Andhra Pradesh: Bus collides lorry head-on in Eluru, 32 passengers injured

A tragic accident occurred at Pulivagu bridge in Koyyalagudem of Eluru district, where an RTC bus collided with a lorry leaving 32 passengers injured.



The bus carrying around 52 passengers who were traveling to the Vadapally Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konaseema district. As the RTC bus attempted to overtake a lorry on the bridge, it collided with another lorry coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, about 32 passengers on the RTC bus sustained serious injuries. They were immediately taken to Koyyalagudem Government Hospital for medical treatment.

One of the seriously injured passengers was later shifted to Jangareddygudem Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram after receiving first aid.

In another incident, a car caused ruckus near Kendriya Vidyalayam on BRS Road in Vijayawada, as it approached at a high speed and collided with the barricades. Tragically, the car then hit three students who were standing on the divider. The injured students were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

The parents of the students and local residents managed to apprehend the driver of the car and handed them over to the police. The accident occurred in an area where numerous students were on their way to school.

The Gunadala police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. The police have attributed the cause of the accident to over-speeding and loss of control by the driver.