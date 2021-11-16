Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet rejig likely in mid-December

Amaravati: Speculations are rife that a rejig of the State Cabinet would take place during the second week of December.



According to sources, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have received survey reports on the performance of MLAs. The Chief Minister in the last cabinet meeting reportedly hinted on improving performance of party leaders to face next elections and also utilise the services of Prasanth Kishore's team.

Sources indicate that a new cabinet would be in place before the Assembly session in December. Even auspicious dates for expansion are being sought, sources add.

As the YSR Congress party is giving priority for social justice in allotting posts, it is believed that priority will be given to BCs, minorities, SCs, STs and women while revamping the Cabinet. The Chief Minister is believed to be keen on collecting data from grassroot level over the performance of MLAs before shortlisting the names of probable candidates. Other criteria would be to assess the winning horses in 2024 elections. Possibility of dropping some senior ministers so that their services could be utilised for the strengthening of the party at grassroot level is also not ruled out.