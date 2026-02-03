Andhra Pradesh cabinet set to convene today

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet today at 10:30 am in the First Block of the Amaravati Secretariat. The ministers will primarily discuss the 'laddu politics' issue, recent attacks, and arrests involving YSRCP leaders.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will also direct ministers on preparations for the upcoming Assembly sessions.

Several important decisions are expected, including land allocations to various organisations. In the previous cabinet meeting, over 30 items were approved, and it is anticipated that this session will cover a similar number, with discussions on investments, industries, and land distribution.