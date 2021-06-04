Andhra Pradesh: Capital shifting at any moment, stresses Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh: Minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana made it clear that the state capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam at any moment. He said that necessary arrangements are in progress.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the minister said some people are trying to stall the efforts of state government to shift the capital. The capital will be shifted as per the resolution passed in the state Assembly, and the state government is waiting for clearance of legal hurdles.

Referring to TDP's argument against three capitals, the minister said that the TDP leaders are against the shifting of capital and are trying to create hurdles.

The minister's statement on shifting of capital assumes importance as YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy also asserted that Visakhapatnam will become executive capital soon at any cost. He said that the court litigation going on regarding AP CRDA will have no impact on the shifting of capital.

Satyanarayana attended the programme of launching of Jagananna housing colonies conducted virtually by Chief Minister at camp office here on Thursday.