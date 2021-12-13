Andhra Pradesh: Car catches fire at Naidupet highway in Nellore, no casualties

A shocking incident took place in Naidupet highway in Nellore where a car caught fire and completely burnt. Going into the details, Ramaiah, his wife Madhavi and four-year-old child who were traveling in a car from Chennai to Vijayawada found oil smell coming from the car.

Alerted family parked the car on the side of Ramayana road. However, within no time, the car completely burnt while the family were out of the car safely. The car was completely engulfed in flames before firefighters put out the blaze.

There are no one was killed in the accident and family were in sigh of relief. Meanwhile, the Ford EcoSports officials have expressed doubts as to how the accident has happened.