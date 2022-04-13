Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against Dhulipalla Narendra for obstructing duties of endowment dept. staff

A case has been registered against senior TDP leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra in connection with controversy at Malleswara temple in Peddakakani. The police have registered a case against him and 92 others. Recently, Dhulipalla Narendra and TDP activists protested at the EO office over selling meat at Pedakakani Shivalayam and tensions were high for a while as police blocked the TDP leader.



However, the case was registered by the police after the revenue department staff complained that they had obstructed the duties of the employees and entered the office without permission.

The BJP, on the other hand, has been protesting over the controversy and raised concerns near the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Endowments department in Guntur. BJP leaders were not allowed into the Deputy Commissioner's office. However, despite they have allowed inside later, the deputy commissioner didn't turn up, which anguished the BJP leaders.

The leaders who were outraged chanted slogans that DC was not behaving properly and was sent out by the police. BJP leaders demanded the arrest of the contractor in the incident and the suspension of DC. BJP and TDP are protesting against the criticism that meat is being cooked in the Malleshwara temple canteen in Peddakakani.