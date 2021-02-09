Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against Kollu Ravindra for threatening Sarpanch candidate

A case has been registered against former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra as the sarpanch candidate Nagaraju who is contesting on behalf of YSRCP in Potlapalem, alleged that the former minister was threatening him. Sarpanch candidate Nagraj lodged a complaint at Machilipatnam Rural Police Station that he was in danger of death. Police have registered a case and are investigating. However, Kollu Ravindra is yet to respond to the case.

On the other hand, polling for the early panchayat elections is going on peacefully. Polling has started 6.30 am on Tuesday and will continue till 3.30 pm. After that the counting of votes will take place from 4 pm followed by declaration of results. The first phase of elections is being held in 2,723 gram panchayats in all the 12 districts of the state. 7,506 members are contesting for the Sarpanch positions and 43,601 stood in the ring for 20,157 ward member positions.

Meanwhile, the second phase of polling will be held on the 13th of this month, the third phase on the 17th and the fourth phase on the 21st