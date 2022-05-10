Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against Narayana over irregularities in Amaravati master plan design

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK) has complained to the AP CID police about irregularities in the design of the capital Amaravati Master Plan and Inner Ring Road. RK had lodged a complaint on the 27th of last month alleging irregularities in the Inner Ring Road. The police, who conducted an inquiry on June 6, had confirmed that fraud had taken place and a case was registered against him on Sunday.



According to the SAR, a CID case has been registered against former CM, TDP chief Chandrababu, former minister Narayana, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Lingamaneni Venkata Suryarajasekhar, director of L EPL Project and Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd Anjani Kumar.



A case has been registered against them under Sections 120B, 420, 34, 35, 36, 37, 166, 167, 167, 217 of the IPC as well as Section 13 (2) Read with 13 (1A) of the Anti-Corruption Act.