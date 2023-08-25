Andhra Pradesh: Cases booked against TDP leaders for making filthy comments on CM

The Atkuru police in Gannavaram have registered cases against the leaders of Telugu Desam in connection with the speeches during a public meeting at Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra after Nani filed a complaint.



Ayyanna Patradu and Buddha Venkanna were booked in separate cases for terming chief minister as an economic terrorist, psycho and for making filthy comments on minister RK Roja. The cases have been registered against Ayyanna under sections 153a, 354A1(4), 504, 505(2), 509 IPC and case has been registered against Buddha Venkanna under sections 153, 153a, 505(2), 506 IPC.

Former Minister Perni Nani filed a complaint at Atkuru Police Station for making provocative remarks from the platform of the Gannavaram Yuva Galam public meeting.