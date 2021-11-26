Andhra Pradesh: Central team to visit flood-hit areas today to assess the damage

Heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in several districts of Andhra Pradesh especially rains in Kadapa, Chittoor, and Nellore where normal life has been disrupted and crops were submerged. The central team will visit the AP today to assess the damage caused in these districts. The team will be touring flood-affected areas for three days.



The two teams will tour under the leadership of the Union Home Ministry Advisor. A team will tour the Chittoor district today. Another team will tour the Kadapa district tomorrow. The two teams will together tour the Nellore district on Sunday. The central team members are scheduled to meet CM Jagan on November 29.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to support the state by announcing Rs 1,000 crore in aid for the flood victims.



Meanwhile, the low-pressure southwestern Bay of Bengal continues to move towards Tamil Nadu, and Sri Lanka is weakened. With this, the threat of rains to Rayalaseema has been averted, said the meteorological officials. Although it is expected to become low pressure, it is said to be moving towards the coast of Cuddalore and Chennai in Tamil Nadu and heavy rains are expected there.