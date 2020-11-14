Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended Deepavali greetings to all sections of people. He wished that the festival of lights will bring prosperity for all the Telugus in India and abroad.

He said that Deepavali marks the day when the good triumphed over the evil forces in society. It was a day when a final end was put to all forms of demolitions and destruction. The festival symbolised the deliverance of innocent, common people from attacks, atrocities and misdeeds of the diabolical forces.

In a statement here, the TDP chief prayed that the people may be led from the darkness of destruction and chaos towards the light of peaceful coexistence, progress and prosperity. Everybody should celebrate 'Naraka Chaturdasi' and 'Deepavali' with their families while duly following coronavirus guidelines.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, extended his good wishes that the festival brings joy and happiness into every household in Telugu States. He prayed that every family duly celebrate 'green' Deepavali for a pollution-free environment.