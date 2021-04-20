Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu turns a year older today, keeps celebrations a low-key affair

TDP chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu turns a Year older today and the TDP activists and fans are wishing him on the occasion on social media platform. However, Chandrababu Naidu made a crucial decision in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus second wave. Twitter has made a key announcement regarding his birthday celebrations as a platform. He appealed not to hold celebrations and meetings on the occasion of his birthday.

'The programs you all undertake to bring a specialness to my birthday are appreciated. Thank you all for that. But now it is very important to get protection from # COVID19. Hence I urge Telugu Desam party leaders and activists not to hold any meetings on the occasion of my birthday. Please keep yourself physically safe from each other. The welfare of all of you is the birthday present to me," said the TDP chief.





Telugu brothers and fans are also happy with Chandrababu's decision. They seems to have welcomed their boss decision at the time. However, few people seem to celebrate birthdays following social distance.

Chandrababu Naidu is one of the senior leader in the country's politics with 40 years of vast experience in politics. He had served as an MLA at the age of 25 and as minister at 28 years of age. He also played a key role in politics as the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, Chief Minister and Leader of the opposition in united Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu also played a key role in national politics as well and has served as the first Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.